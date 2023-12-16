Saturday's 8:00 PM ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) and the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at Target Center features the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton as players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Pacers fell to the Wizards 137-123. With 20 points, Isaiah Jackson was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Jackson 20 13 1 0 1 0 Tyrese Haliburton 19 2 11 0 0 2 Obi Toppin 16 5 2 0 0 2

Pacers vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.7 points, 4.0 boards and 11.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner gives 16.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 12.0 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Buddy Hield's averages for the season are 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.

The Pacers get 14.0 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 24.4 3.8 10.7 0.5 0.5 3.3 Myles Turner 17.5 8.6 1 0.7 2.3 1.1 Bruce Brown 12.7 5.1 3.1 1.6 0 0.7 Buddy Hield 14 3.5 2.6 1.3 0.8 2.6 Obi Toppin 13.8 3.7 1.6 0.3 0.9 1.9

