For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • In seven of 30 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:07 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 28:29 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:18 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

