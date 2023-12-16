Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Saturday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.3 per game.

Higgins has 32 receptions (while being targeted 58 times) for 436 yards and two TDs, averaging 48.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Higgins and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Higgins vs. the Vikings

Higgins vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 58 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Higgins will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings concede 218.3 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense is ranked eighth in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bengals vs Vikings on Fubo!

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Higgins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Higgins Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Higgins has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Higgins has been targeted on 58 of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has been targeted 58 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (64th in NFL).

Higgins has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has 6.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With seven red zone targets, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.