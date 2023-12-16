In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Thomas Novak to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and two assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

