Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Thomas Novak to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Novak stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- On the power play, Novak has accumulated four goals and two assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
