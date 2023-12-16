The Austin Peay Governors (6-6) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Hilltoppers have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -9.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

Western Kentucky's games this year have an average point total of 155.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hilltoppers' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Western Kentucky has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Hilltoppers have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -550 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 4 80% 81.9 148.9 73.9 137.9 153.1 Austin Peay 1 12.5% 67 148.9 64 137.9 135.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers record 17.9 more points per game (81.9) than the Governors give up (64).

Western Kentucky has a 4-0 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall when putting up more than 64 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Austin Peay 4-4-0 1-1 2-6-0

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits

Western Kentucky Austin Peay 4-0 Home Record 4-1 3-1 Away Record 1-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 91.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 80 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.2 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.