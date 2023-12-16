Will Mallory was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Indianapolis Colts play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Mallory's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Mallory has been targeted 20 times and has 13 catches for 141 yards (10.8 per reception) and zero TDs.

Will Mallory Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Colts.

Colts vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

Mallory 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 13 141 68 0 10.8

Mallory Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0

