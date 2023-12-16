When the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Week 15 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Will Mallory hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Colts vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has 13 catches on 20 targets for 141 yards, with an average of 17.6 yards per game.

Mallory, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0 Week 14 @Bengals 5 5 46 0

