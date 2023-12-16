On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Yakov Trenin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

Trenin has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Trenin has zero points on the power play.

Trenin averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:15 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

