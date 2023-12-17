The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) take the court against the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Norse allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Colonels are the second ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse rank 299th.

The Colonels record 19.4 more points per game (88.1) than the Norse give up (68.7).

Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.9 points per contest.

The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.9).

Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky performed better at home last season, making 10.3 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule