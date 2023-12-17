How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) take the court against the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Norse allow to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Colonels are the second ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse rank 299th.
- The Colonels record 19.4 more points per game (88.1) than the Norse give up (68.7).
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky posted 86.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.9 points per contest.
- The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky performed better at home last season, making 10.3 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 87-85
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.