The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score 27.1 more points per game (81.1) than the Mocs allow their opponents to score (54.0).

Eastern Kentucky is 9-2 when it scores more than 54.0 points.

Chattanooga has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.

The Mocs record 67.2 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Colonels allow.

When Chattanooga totals more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.

When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.

The Mocs shoot 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.

The Colonels shoot 43.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs allow.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule