How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
- Northern Kentucky is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at third.
- The Norse put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Colonels give up to opponents (74.9).
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northern Kentucky is scoring 82.0 points per game, 18.0 more than it is averaging away (64.0).
- At home the Norse are conceding 66.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (71.2).
- Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (25.9%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|L 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|W 94-59
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.