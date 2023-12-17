The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.

Northern Kentucky is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at third.

The Norse put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Colonels give up to opponents (74.9).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Northern Kentucky is scoring 82.0 points per game, 18.0 more than it is averaging away (64.0).

At home the Norse are conceding 66.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (71.2).

Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (25.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule