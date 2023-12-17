The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
  • Northern Kentucky is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at third.
  • The Norse put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Colonels give up to opponents (74.9).
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Northern Kentucky is scoring 82.0 points per game, 18.0 more than it is averaging away (64.0).
  • At home the Norse are conceding 66.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are away (71.2).
  • Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (25.9%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State L 62-59 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron L 77-76 Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) W 94-59 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

