The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky has played three games this season that finished with a combined score above 143.5 points.

The average over/under for Northern Kentucky's matchups this season is 142.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's total.

Northern Kentucky has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Northern Kentucky has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Norse have been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 4 66.7% 88.1 161.9 74.9 143.6 153.3 Northern Kentucky 3 37.5% 73.8 161.9 68.7 143.6 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Colonels give up (74.9).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 1-5-0 0-3 1-5-0 Northern Kentucky 5-3-0 2-2 5-3-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Northern Kentucky 14-2 Home Record 14-3 5-10 Away Record 6-6 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.