Who is the team to beat at the top of the OVC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Western Illinois

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3

8-2 | 22-3 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell (IA)

Cornell (IA) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Morehead State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7

4-6 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Davis & Elkins

Davis & Elkins Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

3. UT Martin

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

2-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 80-74 vs South Dakota

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Little Rock

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

0-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 74-59 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

3-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13

4-5 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 58-56 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Brescia

Brescia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-19

3-8 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: L 59-52 vs Milwaukee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-20

2-9 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 68-43 vs Xavier

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 5-22

2-7 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 79-69 vs Eastern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Southern

UT Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. Lindenwood (MO)

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 70-68 vs Evansville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game