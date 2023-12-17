How to Watch the Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rutgers Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports App
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies' 81.0 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.3 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
- Rutgers has a 6-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.0 points.
- The Scarlet Knights score 68.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 58.0 the Hokies allow.
- Rutgers is 5-3 when scoring more than 58.0 points.
- When Virginia Tech allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 6-0.
- The Scarlet Knights shoot 43.3% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Hokies allow defensively.
- The Hokies make 48.6% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rutgers Leaders
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)
- Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.5 FG%
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 57.5 FG%
- Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 42.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Virginia Tech Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|La Salle
|W 98-67
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|L 66-56
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 66-55
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ LSU
|L 82-64
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|W 98-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Radford
|W 85-40
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.