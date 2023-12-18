The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-4) go up against the Bellarmine Knights (4-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Knights Hall. It begins at 6:30 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans score 12.3 fewer points per game (65) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (77.3).

Bellarmine has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65 points.

The 66.2 points per game the Knights average are just 2.3 more points than the Titans allow (63.9).

Bellarmine is 3-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.

The Knights are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Titans concede to opponents (38.8%).

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Hayley Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46)

13.1 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (17-for-46) Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Paetynn Gray: 7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Claire Knies: 8.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Bellarmine Schedule