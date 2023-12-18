Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bracken County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bracken County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brooksville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
