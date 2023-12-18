The Murray State Racers (3-7) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Little Rock Trojans (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Little Rock matchup.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

ESPN+

Murray State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-1.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-1.5) 151.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Murray State is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Racers' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Little Rock has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of seven Trojans games this season have hit the over.

