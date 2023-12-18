The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Norse's 65.4 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

The Golden Eagles score 66.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 75.5 the Norse give up.

Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

