How to Watch the Pacers vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) hope to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-11) on December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Clippers.
Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Pacers Injury Report
|Clippers vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Pacers Prediction
|Clippers vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 45.1% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 21st.
- The Pacers put up 17.4 more points per game (127.4) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (110).
- Indiana has put together a 13-7 record in games it scores more than 110 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pacers are scoring fewer points at home (126.7 per game) than away (128.1). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (118.8) than away (133.3).
- Indiana gives up 118.8 points per game at home, and 133.3 away.
- The Pacers collect 2.4 fewer assists per game at home (29.1) than away (31.5).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andrew Nembhard
|Out
|Knee
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
