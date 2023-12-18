Player prop betting options for Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Los Angeles Clippers-Indiana Pacers matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSC

BSIN and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +106) 12.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Haliburton is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

Haliburton averages 3.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Bruce Brown Props

PTS 12.5 (Over: -115)

Bruce Brown's 12.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 24.0 points Leonard has scored per game this season is 3.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (27.5).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Leonard has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Paul George Props

PTS 12.5 (Over: -115)

Monday's over/under for Paul George is 24.5. That's 1.8 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

George's assists average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's over/under.

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.