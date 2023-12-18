The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) hope to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena.



Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+



Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 74.4 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Abilene Christian is 5-1.

Western Kentucky has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.

The 65.4 points per game the Hilltoppers score are the same as the Wildcats give up.

Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Abilene Christian has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.4 points.

This season the Hilltoppers are shooting 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats give up.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%

