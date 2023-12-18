The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Old Dominion ranks 101st in scoring offense (22.9 points per game) and 67th in scoring defense (26.3 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, Western Kentucky is accumulating 29.8 points per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 87th in the FBS defensively (28.2 points surrendered per game).

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (97th) 426.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (70th) 110 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (78th) 286 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 25 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (71st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has put up 3,317 passing yards, or 276.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has collected 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 96 times for 477 yards (39.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has collected 310 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley paces his squad with 963 receiving yards on 75 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has put together a 436-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 60 targets.

Easton Messer's 48 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 78 times for a team-high 594 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's leads his squad with 495 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has hauled in 29 receptions for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

