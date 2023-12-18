The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On offense, Old Dominion ranks 95th in the FBS with 350.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 76th in total defense (386.2 yards allowed per contest). Western Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS with 29.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 28.2 points ceded per game on defense.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (97th) 426.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (70th) 110 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (78th) 286 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 25 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (71st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 3,317 yards on 288-of-469 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has been given 69 carries and totaled 310 yards with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has racked up 963 receiving yards on 75 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

Dalvin Smith has 41 receptions (on 60 targets) for a total of 436 yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Easton Messer has racked up 416 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has 594 rushing yards on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's team-leading 495 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 47 targets) with three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 54 passes and hauled in 29 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

