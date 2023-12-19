Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Fayette County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henry Clay High School at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Madonna Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSales High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.