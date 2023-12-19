There is high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern High School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 18

12:01 AM ET on December 18 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 28

District 28 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 19

3:50 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer County High School at Male High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 19

4:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Doss High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 23

District 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Francis Parker

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSales High School at Frederick Douglass High School