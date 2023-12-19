Tuesday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) and the Morehead State Eagles (8-3) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Indiana squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Morehead State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-9.0)

Indiana (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Indiana has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Morehead State's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. A total of four out of the Hoosiers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and allowing 65.1 per outing, 52nd in college basketball) and have a +129 scoring differential.

Morehead State wins the rebound battle by an average of 12.3 boards. It pulls down 42.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.8.

Morehead State makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make, at a 29.9% rate.

Morehead State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (303rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.