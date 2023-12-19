Monday's NHL slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Florida Panthers taking on the Calgary Flames.

Info on how to watch Monday's NHL play is included for you.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 BSW,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets 7:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars 8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames 9:30 PM ET, Monday, December 18 BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

