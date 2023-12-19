The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal Baptist -3.5 144.5

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 144.5 points.

The average over/under for Western Kentucky's matchups this season is 153.6, 9.1 more points than this game's point total.

Western Kentucky has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.

Western Kentucky has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Hilltoppers have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Western Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 2 25% 70.4 150.9 65.1 138.2 137.6 Western Kentucky 4 66.7% 80.5 150.9 73.1 138.2 151.5

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers score an average of 80.5 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 65.1 the Lancers give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Western Kentucky is 4-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 2-6-0 1-4 4-4-0 Western Kentucky 4-2-0 1-1 2-4-0

Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist Western Kentucky 12-5 Home Record 9-5 4-8 Away Record 5-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

