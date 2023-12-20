The Bellarmine Knights (4-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Utah Utes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Bellarmine Stats Insights

Bellarmine has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Knights are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 212th.

The Knights put up only one fewer point per game (70) than the Utes give up to opponents (71).

Bellarmine is 4-1 when it scores more than 71 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine averages 75 points per game. Away, it scores 66.4.

At home the Knights are giving up 60.6 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than they are away (73.6).

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine makes fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (30.9%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule