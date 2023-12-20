How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-8) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Utah Utes (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- Bellarmine has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Knights are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 212th.
- The Knights put up only one fewer point per game (70) than the Utes give up to opponents (71).
- Bellarmine is 4-1 when it scores more than 71 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bellarmine averages 75 points per game. Away, it scores 66.4.
- At home the Knights are giving up 60.6 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than they are away (73.6).
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine makes fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (30.9%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|W 88-54
|Freedom Hall
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|W 98-59
|Freedom Hall
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|L 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
