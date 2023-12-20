The Utah Utes (8-2) are heavily favored (by 20.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Bellarmine Knights (4-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total is 141.5 in the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -20.5 141.5

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine has played three games this season that have had more than 141.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Bellarmine's games this season is 138.2 points, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Bellarmine has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Bellarmine has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win one time (16.7%) in those games.

The Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1300 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bellarmine has a 7.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 8 80% 80.2 150.2 71.0 139.2 143.5 Bellarmine 3 33.3% 70.0 150.2 68.2 139.2 138.7

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

The Knights put up an average of 70.0 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 71.0 the Utes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Bellarmine is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 6-4-0 0-1 6-4-0 Bellarmine 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Bellarmine vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Bellarmine 12-6 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 6-12 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

