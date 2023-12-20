Bruce Brown and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Brown put up 11 points in a 151-127 loss against the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.2 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.8 21.1 PR -- 16.9 18.3



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Hornets

Brown is responsible for taking 10.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Brown's Pacers average 107.6 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 120.7 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA, giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.3 per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 32 7 1 6 1 0 2

