The Indiana Pacers, with Buddy Hield, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hield, in his last game (December 18 loss against the Clippers), posted 14 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Hield's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.8 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 18.2 16.2 PR -- 15.5 13.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.9



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

Hield is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 14th in possessions per game with 107.6. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 120.7 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 45.4 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 27.3 per game, 25th in the league.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Buddy Hield vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 26 19 6 2 5 2 0

