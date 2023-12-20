The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 208th.

The Blue Devils record 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.

The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow.

Baylor is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.

Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (71.1).

The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer trifectas away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) too.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Baylor Upcoming Schedule