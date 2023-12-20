Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Franklin County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Oldham High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
