Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Hopkins County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Livingston Central High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinsville High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.