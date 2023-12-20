The Washington Huskies (11-0) will look to extend an 11-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up 11.4 more points per game (70.9) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (59.5).

Washington is 8-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals score 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow (45.6).

Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 11-0.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies' 46 shooting percentage from the field is only four higher than the Cardinals have conceded.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

