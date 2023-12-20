The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) aim to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Huskies (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up.

Washington is 8-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals put up 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies give up (45.6).

When Louisville totals more than 45.6 points, it is 10-2.

Washington has an 11-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 44.8% from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies give up.

The Huskies shoot 46.0% from the field, just 4% higher than the Cardinals concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Louisville Schedule