Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) versus the No. 23 Washington Huskies (11-0) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 20.

The Cardinals enter this game after an 86-62 loss to UConn on Saturday.

Last time out, the Cardinals lost 86-62 to UConn on Saturday. In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Huskies earned a 64-32 victory over Saint Mary's (CA). Kiki Jefferson recorded 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals. Chloe Briggs totaled 14 points, one rebound and three assists for the Huskies.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Washington 61

Top 25 Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals took down the No. 20 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 81-70, on November 26.

The Cardinals have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 55) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 6

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 142) on December 10

Washington Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Huskies captured their best win of the season, a 60-55 victory over the Washington State Cougars, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Washington has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

60-55 on the road over Washington State (No. 17) on December 10

55-50 at home over Montana State (No. 132) on December 5

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 145) on November 26

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on November 15

73-53 over Air Force (No. 180) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Washington Leaders

Dalayah Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.1 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 56.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Hannah Stines: 9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Elle Ladine: 12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sayvia Sellers: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.2 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per outing (101st in college basketball).

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 70.9 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 45.6 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +278 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.