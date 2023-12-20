The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Sooners allow to opponents.

North Carolina is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 123rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 63rd.

The Tar Heels record 84.9 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 61.3 the Sooners allow.

North Carolina is 7-3 when scoring more than 61.3 points.

Oklahoma Stats Insights

The Sooners have shot at a 51% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Oklahoma has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Sooners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 139th.

The Sooners score 9.4 more points per game (84.4) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (75).

Oklahoma has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 84.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.1).

North Carolina made 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oklahoma put up 69.3 points per game last season, three more than it averaged away (66.3).

The Sooners conceded fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.

Oklahoma made more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (32.7%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule