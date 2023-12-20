A pair of sliding teams square off when the Indiana Pacers (13-12) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on December 20, 2023. The Pacers will look to break a four-game losing streak against the Hornets, who have lost five straight.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 49.3% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Indiana has an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 25th.

The Pacers average 6.7 more points per game (127.4) than the Hornets allow (120.7).

When Indiana totals more than 120.7 points, it is 13-7.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers are putting up 126.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are playing better on offense, averaging 128.1 points per contest.

In home games, Indiana is ceding 12.1 fewer points per game (121.2) than in away games (133.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have played better when playing at home this season, making 15.6 treys per game with a 40.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Pacers Injuries