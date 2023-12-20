Player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton and others are listed when the Indiana Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -156) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 24.5 points prop total set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (24.8).

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +182)

Myles Turner is scoring 16.5 points per game, the same as Wednesday's over/under.

He collects 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 11.5-point over/under for Bruce Brown on Wednesday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Brown averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +104) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 23.5-point total set for Terry Rozier on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (3.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rozier's year-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Rozier has hit 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

