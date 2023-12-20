Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Haliburton posted eight points and 11 assists in a 151-127 loss versus the Clippers.

Below we will dive into Haliburton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.8 25.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 12.5 11.8 11.8 PRA -- 40.5 41 PR -- 28.7 29.2 3PM 2.5 3.6 3.4



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Haliburton has made 8.6 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 21.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Haliburton's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 14th in possessions per game with 107.6.

The Hornets give up 120.7 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27.3 assists per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 37 43 2 12 8 1 0

