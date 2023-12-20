Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Warren County, Kentucky? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harlan County High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.