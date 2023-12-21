Thursday's contest at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (3-5) going head to head against the Bellarmine Knights (4-6) at 4:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 win for Akron, who are favored by our model.

The Knights are coming off of a 59-49 loss to Detroit Mercy in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine vs. Akron Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bellarmine vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, Bellarmine 64

Other ASUN Predictions

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

When the Knights beat the Wofford Terriers, who are ranked No. 233 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 61-59, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bellarmine 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 on the road over Wofford (No. 233) on December 2

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 29

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Paetynn Gray: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Claire Knies: 8.9 PTS, 41 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are being outscored by 11 points per game, with a -110 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (213th in college basketball), and allow 75.5 per contest (335th in college basketball).

At home, the Knights score 70 points per game. On the road, they score 60.8.

In 2023-24 Bellarmine is conceding 32 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than away (88.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.