Bellarmine vs. Akron December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) will meet the Akron Zips (3-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hope Sivori: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayley Harrison: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
