The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights' 64.5 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Zips allow to opponents.
  • Bellarmine is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Akron has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Zips put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (75.5).
  • Bellarmine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).
  • The Knights make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bellarmine Leaders

  • Hope Sivori: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
  • Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
  • Paetynn Gray: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%
  • Claire Knies: 8.9 PTS, 41 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Asbury W 90-65 Knights Hall
12/14/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 95-44 Knights Hall
12/18/2023 Detroit Mercy L 59-49 Knights Hall
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio - Knights Hall
1/4/2024 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena

