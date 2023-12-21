The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 64.5 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Zips allow to opponents.

Bellarmine is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Akron has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Zips put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (75.5).

Bellarmine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).

The Knights make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Paetynn Gray: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG% Claire Knies: 8.9 PTS, 41 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule