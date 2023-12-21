The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 144-113 win versus the Hornets, Brown tallied six points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.1 PRA -- 19.7 21.1 PR -- 16.7 18



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Brown has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.9% and 9.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brown's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 45.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA, giving up 25.3 per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 23 15 6 1 1 1 0 2/25/2023 25 8 6 2 0 0 0 12/20/2022 35 16 5 4 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.