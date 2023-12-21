Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Butler County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Butler County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harlan County High School at Butler County High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
