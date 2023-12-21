Campbell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Campbell County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Crossing High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.