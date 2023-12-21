Thursday's contest that pits the Troy Trojans (5-6) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Eastern Kentucky 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-4.7)

Troy (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Troy has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Kentucky is 1-6-0. A total of six out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels have a +109 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 86.8 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.9 per contest to rank 295th in college basketball.

Eastern Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.3 boards. It records 45.5 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.2.

Eastern Kentucky hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (236th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.5 per game at 38.9%.

Eastern Kentucky has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (272nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (39th in college basketball).

